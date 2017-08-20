Fading Tsipras Wants Do-Over for Faltering SYRIZA

ATHENS – While disputing polls showing he’s faded into oblivion along with his party, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is said to be preparing a plan to persuade voters he can lead them to recovery, while he wants a bump up in popularity.

Tsipras has paid a heavy political cost for repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises in surrendering to international creditors even though he said the polls are wrong at the same time he’s seeking to rise again.

Kathimerini said aides have told him to shake up his Cabinet again – a tactic he tried before without success – and to act before the annual September Thessaloniki International Fair (TIP) which politicians use to make wild promises they rarely keep.

He’s got a fragile balance to deal with as, while the hardcore in his party have always bent to his will to cave in to the lenders they are said to be getting disgruntled and are unsatisfied with his coalition partner, the marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) led by Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, a frequent government critic.

He also has to convince Greeks he did the right thing to save the country by employing a tactic he criticized former governments for using: doing the bidding of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism and Greece’s other creditor, the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund.

Tsipras reportedly wants to keep his coalition intact until his term runs out in 2019 which surveys show he will lose badly, predictions he said are wrong even as he said he wants to reverse a slide he said he’s not on, contradicting himself.

Breaking his vows, he agreed to more devastating pension cuts and taxes on low-income families as well as earlier to letting banks foreclose on homes of people who can’t pay because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings he continued.

Three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($383.37 billion) will run out in the middle of 2018, after which Greece must try to return to the markets or face a fourth bailout, a likely death knell for his government which has fallen to 10 percent in polls.

After conceding to the Capitalists and bankers in return for the release of 8.5-billion euros ($10 billion) more from a staggered, delayed third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($101.14 billion) he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither, Tsipras and SYRIZA have put their Leftist hats on again in an apparent strategy in which they opposed what they said they were forced to do while they try to woo back their base.

The reports indicated Tsipras believes he can return to power in 2019 if the economy gets back on track despite alienating voters and having tax authorities freeze 930,000 banks accounts to confiscate funds from debtors to the state who can’t afford to pay.

The newspaper, however, said he also cautioned his team that it may be necessary to call early elections and as he’s said to be anxious the IMF, which has stayed out of the third bailout, may call for more the austerity measures the agency admitted hasn’t worked but wants more of to be imposed.

That would be, a backbreaker for the Premier who swore “not another euro more of austerity,” a pledge which turned into 13.5 billion euros more.

He also failed to get debt relief as he said he would and as his coalition is nervous it won’t meet fiscal targets in 2018, which would trigger more automatic spending and pension cuts and tax hikes that could spell the end of SYRIZA and Tsipras.