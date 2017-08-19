Free-scoring United Smashes Swansea; Mane Scores as Liverpool Beats Palace

United hasn’t challenged for the title since winning its record-extending 20th championship in 2013, Alex Ferguson’s last year in charge, but back-to-back 4-0 wins sent a powerful early-season message to its rivals.

Swansea was on the end of United’s power and new-found clinical edge on Saturday, with Eric Bailly scoring in the first half before Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all netted in a devastating four-minute passage from the 80th.

“There was happiness in our play,” United manager Jose Mourinho said. “There was no need to close the door. Just let the horses run freely.”

As United’s attackers poured forward in the final 10 minutes, scoring at will and in stylish fashion too, memories flooded back to the entertaining teams that Ferguson molded. United was profligate last season, the lowest scorer by far in the top seven with 54 goals, but that seems to be a thing of the past in Mourinho’s second year in charge.

“36 more games like this please,” United midfielder Juan Mata tweeted. United beat West Ham 4-0 on the opening weekend.

Mane scores as Liverpool beats Palace 1-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mane capitalized on defensive uncertainty to score a scruffy winner as a depleted Liverpool team beat Crystal Palace 1-0 Saturday for its first victory in the Premier League.

Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic lost possession on the edge of his own area before the ball ricocheted into the path of Mane, who prodded home a shot on the stretch in the 73rd minute at Anfield.

Liverpool made five changes to its lineup, with this match coming between the two legs of its Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim, and record signing Mo Salah was among those to start on the bench.

The Reds started the season with a 3-3 draw at Watford, when the team’s defensive frailties were exposed once again. This clean sheet will be welcomed by manager Juergen Klopp, as will the fact that no injuries were picked up ahead of the second leg against Hoffenheim, with Liverpool holding a 2-1 lead.

Palace has started the season with back-to-back defeats under new manager Frank De Boer, having lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield on the opening weekend.

Former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke missed Palace’s best chance when he shot wide from close range.

Southampton scored a penalty in the third minute of injury time to beat 10-man West Ham 3-2, having thrown away a two-goal lead, and there were also wins for West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Leicester.

Players in the Premier League wore black armbands as a mark of respect following the attacks in Spain this week.

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Swansea 0, Manchester United 4

Manchester United: Eric Bailly (45), Romelu Lukaku (80), Paul Pogba (82), Anthony Martial (84).

Halftime: 0-1.

Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool: Sadio Mane (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southampton 3, West Ham 2

Southampton: Manolo Gabbiadini (11), Dusan Tadic (38, pen.), Charlie Austin (90, pen.).

West Ham: Chicharito (45, 74).

Halftime: 2-1.

Burnley 0, West Bromwich Albion 1

West Bromwich Albion: Hal Robson-Kanu (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 0, Watford 2

Watford: Richarlison (73), Etienne Capoue (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Leicester 2, Brighton 0

Leicester: Shinji Okazaki (1), Harry Maguire (54).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Sheffield United 1, Barnsley 0

Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (17).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fulham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 2, Middlesbrough 1

Nottingham Forest: Barrie McKay (16), Daryl Murphy (79, pen.).

Middlesbrough: Ben Gibson (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bolton 1, Derby 2

Bolton: Gary Madine (90).

Derby: David Nugent (8, 21).

Halftime: 0-2.

Ipswich 2, Brentford 0

Ipswich: Martyn Waghorn (35), Joe Garner (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Queens Park Rangers 2, Hull 1

Queens Park Rangers: Matt Smith (74), Idrissa Sylla (90).

Hull: Jarrod Bowen (35).

Halftime: 0-1.

Aston Villa 4, Norwich 2

Aston Villa: Conor Hourihane (22, 68), Andre Green (42, 85).

Norwich: Josh Murphy (60), Nelson Oliveira (79).

Halftime: 2-0.

Bristol City 0, Millwall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolverhampton 1, Cardiff 2

Wolverhampton: Leo Bonatini (67).

Cardiff: Joe Ralls (54), Nathanie Mendez-Laing (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Preston 1, Reading 0

Preston: Jordan Hugill (22).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One

Scunthorpe 1, Oxford United 0

Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Charlton 4, Northampton 1

Charlton: Josh Magennis (2), Ricky Holmes (61), Jake Forster-Caskey (90, 90).

Northampton: Marc Richards (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Doncaster 3, Blackpool 3

Doncaster: Ryan Allsop (37, og.), John Marquis (45), Alfie May (75).

Blackpool: Sean Longstaff (38), Ollie Turton (65), Callum Cooke (76).

Halftime: 2-1.

Bury 2, Bristol Rovers 3

Bury: Jermaine Beckford (90), Nicky Ajose (90).

Bristol Rovers: Tom Lockyer (55), Billy Bodin (73, 85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Gillingham 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Osman Sow (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oldham 0, Wigan 2

Wigan: Ivan Toney (8), Michael Jacobs (16).

Halftime: 0-2.

Shrewsbury 3, Rochdale 2

Shrewsbury: Shaun Whalley (30, pen.), Carlton Morris (33), Stefan Payne (74).

Rochdale: Steven Davies (17, pen., 63, pen.).

Halftime: 2-1.

Bradford 0, Blackburn 1

Blackburn: Dominic Samuel (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 1, Plymouth 1

Southend: Sonny Bradley (6, og.).

Plymouth: Ryan Edwards (61).

Halftime: 1-0.

Portsmouth 1, Walsall 1

Portsmouth: Brett Pitman (74, pen.).

Walsall: Luke Leahy (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 2, Rotherham 1

Peterborough: Jack Marriott (47, 75).

Rotherham: Kieffer Moore (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Fleetwood Town: Devante Cole (19, 57).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two

Carlisle 3, Cheltenham 0

Carlisle: Harry Pell (5, og.), Reggie Lambe (18), Shaun Miller (60).

Halftime: 2-0.

Accrington Stanley 2, Mansfield Town 1

Accrington Stanley: Kayden Jackson (10), Billy Kee (90).

Mansfield Town: Lee Angol (25).

Halftime: 1-1.

Crawley Town 0, Cambridge United 1

Cambridge United: Jabo Ibehre (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 3, Grimsby Town 1

Stevenage: Danny Newton (37), Jonathan Smith (45), Ben Kennedy (65).

Grimsby Town: Danny Collins (81).

Halftime: 2-0.

Wycombe 2, Notts County 4

Wycombe: Nick Freeman (49), Joe Jacobson (68).

Notts County: Richard Duffy (14), Adam El-Abd (15, og.), Jonathan Forte (84), Lewis Alessandra (89).

Halftime: 0-2.

Chesterfield 2, Port Vale 0

Chesterfield: Kristian Dennis (38), Jordan Sinnott (43).

Halftime: 2-0.

Exeter 1, Lincoln City 0

Exeter: Reuben Reid (42).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 0, Swindon 1

Swindon: Donal McDermott (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 1, Barnet 0

Crewe: Chris Porter (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Coventry 0, Newport County 1

Newport County: Reece Cole (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Luton Town 3, Colchester 0

Luton Town: Oliver Lee (45), James Collins (52), Dan Potts (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Forest Green Rovers 4, Yeovil 3

Forest Green Rovers: Christian Doidge (23), Reece Brown (45), Charlie Cooper (49), Omar Bugiel (79).

Yeovil: Olufela Olomola (9), Otis Khan (14, pen.), Francois Zoko (35).

Halftime: 2-3.