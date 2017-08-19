Funeral of Actress Zoe Laskari to Be Held on Aug. 22

ATHENS (ANA) – The funeral of Greek actresses Zoe Laskari, who passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, will be held on Tuesday (August 22) at the Church of Aghios Dionysios in Kolonaki at 13:00, her family said on Facebook.

The burial will be held at the First Cemetery of Athens. Instead of wreaths, the family requested for donations to be made to the NGO “Kivotos tou Kosmou” (Tel: 210 5141953).

Zoe Laskari, former beauty queen and screen star of the 1960’s has died at the age of 72. According to ANA-MPA, on August 18, Laskari was found dead at her home at the coastal resort of Porto Rafti, east of Athens. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Zoe Laskari, born Zoi Kouroukli in Thessaloniki, was from a middle class family with a long tradition of service in the Hellenic Army. She lost both her parents at a young age and was raised by her paternal grandparents. In 1959, she won the Star Hellas (Miss Greece) title and then represented Greece at the Miss Universe pageant in Long Beach, California. Laskari made it to the semifinals, but while in the United States, it was revealed that she was still legally a minor, having hidden her real age. Refusing to return to Greece, she lived in New York City for some time.

In 1967, Laskari married industrialist Petros Koutoumanos. The couple had one daughter, Martha Koutoumanou. The marriage ended in 1971. In June 1976, she married criminologist Alexandros Lykourezos and they had a daughter, Maria-Eleni Lykourezou.