Pavlopoulos Welcomes Students who Excelled in Mathematical, Chemistry Olympiads

ATHENS (ANA) – President Prokopis Pavlopoulos spoke about the value of excellence on Friday as he welcomed at the Presidential Mansion the Greek students who participated in the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad and the 58th International Mathematical Olympiad, both of which were held in July in Thailand and Brazil respectively.

“You are the living expression of excellence, in two ways: First of all, you are the expression of excellence from the point of view of your performance. What you have accomplished in the two Olympiads, Mathematics and Chemistry, is really impressive. […] But I must emphasize that you are also the expression of excellence in terms of your morality and your way of life,” he told the students.”