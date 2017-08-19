ND: SYRIZA’s Investment-friendly Facade Turning into “Theater of the Absurd”

ATHENS (ANA) – New Democracy criticized the government on Friday over its handling of Canadian miner Eldorado Gold, saying SYRIZA’s efforts to present itself as investment-friendly is “turning into a theatre of the absurd”.

“The show ‘SYRIZA is friendly to investments’ is turning into a theater of the absurd, discrediting the country worldwide and jeopardizing thousands of jobs,” ND said in a press release.

“The government has declared war to the largest, direct investment in the country for its own ideological obsessions. It got to the point that the company is asking from […] Mr. [Defence Minister Panos] Kammenos to withdraw the offensive things he said. And then Mr. Tsipras will go to the Thessaloniki International Fair and speak about development,” it added.

The government has said it will start an arbitration process with the company over its expansion plans in Greece.