Senator Raptakis Talks to TNH about Greek Issues

By Stavros Marmarinos

TAMPA, FL – Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis spoke to The National Herald about a variety of issues affecting the Greek community. Among them, the very risky situation in the Aegean with the continuing Turkish challenges, how Europe does nothing for Greece, about the need for more and better “bridges” between Greece and the US, that the Greek language must be kept abroad, that US investments in Greece must be encouraged, and that the Greeks living abroad should have the right to vote in Greek elections.

The Greek-American politician returned a few days ago from Greece, where he participated in the 11th General Assembly of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (WHIA) which took place from July 24-26. From the United States, nine Greek-American politicians took part. Raptakis is vice-president of this organization.

Members of the WHIA, composed of Greek-born MPs and Senators from various countries, met with the President of the Hellenic Republic, ministers, committee officers, other officials, and visited the NATO facilities on Crete and the 115th Combat Wing of the Hellenic Air Force.

Referring to Turkey, Senator Raptakis said the US Congress “blocked” the purchase of arms headed to Ankara for President Erdogan’s bodyguards, worth about $1.5 million, requested to be purchased from a New Hampshire company. “The amount is not big, but the ban is symbolic, after the security incidents that the Turkish President caused on May 16 against protesters outside the Turkish embassy in Washington,” Raptakis explained.

Sen. Raptakis further noted that the situation in the Aegean, with Ankara’s continued challenges, is “very risky.”

During the discussions of Greek diaspora MPs and senators in Greece, the financial situation of the homeland and the issues of education were examined.

“Unfortunately, Europe does nothing for Greece,” said Raptakis. Speaking in Athens, he noted the constructive role of America towards Greece. In response to a Greek MP’s observation that Europe is in favor of Greece, Raptakis told him that in that case why are they not helping to “trim” the Greek debt.

“I also said that since Europe is helping Greece so much, then why are there are no French or German warplanes on Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Rhodes, Karpathos and other Greek islands, so that whenever Turkish Aircraft violate Greek airspace, they can stop them.”

Regarding the visits to Crete, Raptakis pointed out that “we said there should be close cooperation between Greece and the USA. America plays a major role in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, as is Greece with its geographical position, as well as Cyprus and Israel. America needs to support Greece, not Turkey, and we need to build more and better bridges between the two countries.”

Raptakis is a strong supporter of the Greek language. “It should not be forgotten,” he said. “The issue is how to keep the Greek language in foreign countries.”

Referring to tourism in Greece, Raptakis supported the need for daily, if possible, flights between America and Greece, which would help the economy of Greece.

In this regard, he added that US companies should be encouraged to invest in Greece. “Greek laws should help in this, so we can invest in Greece, from the US, Canada, Australia, and other countries,” he added.

Raptakis said the company that owns the Greek grocery store, Yoleni’s, with its flagship location in Kolonaki in Athens has big expansion plans and is preparing to open its first store in America and, specifically, in Rhode Island.

“We helped them as much as we could with our state government to help them begin opening such shops,” he noted.

The Greek-American Senator also supports the voting rights of the Greeks living abroad. “I do not understand why the expatriates cannot go to the Greek consulates in America and vote in the elections in Greece,” he said.