George Sifakis, Steve Bannon are Leaving White House Posts, Sources Say

WASHINGTON — White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations, Associated Press reported.

Moreover, Greek-American George Sifakis, director of the Office of Public Liaison, is leaving the White House, according to multiple administration sources, Politico says.

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Sources familiar with situation said White House started looking for candidates to replace him in early August. Sifakis is a close ally and personal friend of former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump appointed on March George Sifakis as his director for the Office of Public Liaison, a job once thought to be reserved for Trump fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci.

Sifakis coordinates for the administration with various interest groups, including outreach to corporations, advocacy organizations, and state and local elected officials.

Sifakis is CEO and Founder of Idea-gen.com, Cross-Sector Innovator, Adjunct Faculty Georgetown University.

Since co-founding and leading Axela LLC and Ideagen over a decade ago, George Has crafted countless cross-sector, collective impact partnerships among the world’s leading companies, NGO’s and public sector organizations. corporate.

Prior to enter the private sector, George served in all branches of the federal government including as a Presidential appointee and U.S. Senate Committee staffer. George is a frequent speaker on issues relating to collective impact and cross-sector innovation and collaboration.

Sifakis is an avid runner and is an alumnus of Suffolk University Graduate School, Rhode Island College, Northeastern University and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Executive Education.