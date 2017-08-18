Assumption Port Jefferson Festival Set to Begin on Aug. 24

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Community of the Assumption in Port Jefferson is preparing for its annual Greek festival, which will begin on Thursday, August 24 and will continue until Sunday, August 27.

The presiding priest of the community, Father Demetrios Calogredes spoke with the National Herald about the preparations for the festival and noted that, as in previous years, the event will begin with a blessing.

Every year, the Assumption community of Port Jefferson of Long Island organizes one of the biggest raffles. This year, five cars will be raffled off as well as 315 other valuable prizes.

The community has issued only 4,999 lottery at $100 each and highlights that one in 16 tickets wins a gift and one in a thousand wins a car. The drawing of the lottery, as in the previous years, will take place on Sunday evening, shortly before the end of the festival.

During the festival there will be Greek traditional dishes and sweets, as well as a variety of other foods, while all ages will find interesting entertainment and live music and dancing. On Friday and Saturday nights a spectacular fireworks display is planned that is sure to attract many people.

The community will have a free shuttle bus service to pick up visitors outside the Ward Melville High School and drop them off at the courtyard of the church where the festival will take place.