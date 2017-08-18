Greek-Canadian Miss Teenage Toronto Won Hearts, but Missed the National Title

MONTREAL – Though she did not win the title of Miss Teenage Canada at this year’s pageant, Greek-Canadian Alexia Antonio (Alexia Hatziantoniou) won the hearts of the public, especially of the Greek diaspora community, who were impressed with her modest character and her Mediterranean beauty.

Having already won the title of Miss Teenage Toronto, the young Greek-Canadian had high hopes going into the final competition of the pageant held in Toronto on August 13.

However, 17-year-old Emma Morrison from Chapleau, Ontario was crowned the winner, becoming the first ever Aboriginal person to be named Miss Teenage Canada and the first from Northern Ontario to win the national event.

“I am still in so much shock because last night was a night I will remember for the rest of my life,” Morrison wrote on her Facebook page on August 14.

“Overall, I also wanted to thank everyone who believed in me. I was so proud and honored to have walked in representing Northern Ontario because I knew how much support I was given! I am proud to say that I walked away with the title of Miss Teenage Canada last night and I will make everyone proud!” she noted.

Alexia, as The National Herald reported has roots from Rhodes. Her parents are from the villages Koskinou and Lardos. She plays piano, her hobbies include swimming, reading, and studying of classical plays. A member of York University’s fencing team, she hopes to make it to the Olympic Games.

Alexia said in a blog post, “Fencing is physically and mentally demanding – the main reasons why I love it so much. It’s pretty cool to also hold a sword! It’s very empowering, especially for women! My dream and future goal is to compete in the Olympics for Team Canada!”

Dedicated to volunteering, Alexia wrote in her blog, “As Miss Teenage Toronto 2017 I aim to increase awareness and raise money for research for the fight against breast cancer. I would like to empower women going through the toughest battle of lives; to give them strength; to give all women strength; to encourage women to support other women; to be united; to be confident; to never give up; to believe; TO BE FEARLESS.”

To this end, she has already created an online donation platform for those who wish to contribute.

As TNH discovered, Alexia speaks fluent Greek and has an affinity for traditional Greek dances. She has posted several photos from her childhood on her social media accounts in which she appears wearing Greek traditional costume, participating in school events.

Already as Miss Teenage Toronto, she has attracted media attention to Canada, while also receiving a positive response to her first photo report on the website streetchic.ca.

Alexia studies Theater and Film at York University in Toronto, and is in her second year. Her goal is to become a successful actress. One of her passions is photography, and her collection entitled Light in the Dark, referring to her own childhood experiences, was recently on view in a public venue in Toronto.