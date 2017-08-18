SYRIZA Pension Cuts Devastate, Another 1.8B Euro Austerity Measures

Coming pension cuts imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – which promised to reverse them before reneging in a surrender to international creditors, are even more sweeping than estimated, with beneficiaries losing up to 16 percent of the money they put into their state retirement plans over the year.

They were the work of former Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Giorgos Katrougalos, with data showing those who submitted pension applications after May 30, 2016 will suffer the biggest losses, the newspaper Kathimerini said, with five categories the hardest hit.

The report said analysts estimated that by the year 2020 some 200,000 retirees will receive pensions far less than the money taken out of their checks and set aside for their retirement, which they will lose.

Pensioners, along with the poor and working class were those that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras swore he would protect before abandoning to meet demands from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism in return for more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($101.03 billion) he said he would never accept nor seek before doing both even though it came with more brutal conditions.

In some cases, pensioners will receive 30 percent less than what they would have received had the so-called Katrougalos Law not come into effect. The overall reduction is estimated at 12 to 16 percent.

Civil servants will be whacked, especially those who have worked for more than 30 years and belong to the categories of University and Technological Education while others on the chopping block include those who made above-average contributions to the IKA social security foundation for more than 30 years.

Those who made lesser but still significant contributions to the TEVE fund for the self-employed to prepare for their retirement years will see big losses in their pensions too along with those who contributed for 30 years to the retailer’ insurance fund (TAE) or the professional drivers’ pension fund (TSA).

The new pension method, however, will favor retirees with monthly gross earnings below 700 euros ($822.32 before taxes) and less than 30 years of insurance – in line with the Katrougalos’ order the new system would be classless and favor people with low incomes.

This category includes people insured for 20 to 30 years with IKA, who will retire with a gross remuneration of around 1,000 euros ($1175,) or the former social security fund for professional drivers (TSA). Those insured at several public enterprises (DEKO) and bank funds will also be entitled to an increase in their pension because they pay very high contributions.

Austerity measures totaling 1.8 billion euros are reportedly budgeted for 2018, with the draft budget for next year currently being compiled by relevant General Budget Office services, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The draft budget for 2018 is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament in early October.

The new measures include 1.385 billion euros ($1.63 billion in pension cuts, with a long-allocated monthly bonus given to low-income pensioners (known as the EKAS bonus) set for elimination at the beginning of the year.