THERMO, GREECE – Petros Kokkotos deftly slices away fat from a slab of meat on his wooden block the same way Greek governments have cut the meat from social services budgets in imposing austerity measures he said hurt consumer pocketbooks so much some weeks his sales are off as much as 70 percent.

But he blames people who benefited from government giveaways and jobs for decades as much as politicians who went on wild spending sprees that forced the country in 2010 to seek what turned into three international bailouts of 326 billion euros that came with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

“It’s those people under the plain trees drinking coffee. They just want to get a pension, it’s laziness,” Kokkotos, 51, snickered as he cut away, pointing his head toward giant trees in the main square of this charming town of 1,769 people in the mountains of western Greece.

His wife, Sofia, 38, has little compassion for people who wanted lifetime jobs and now are seeing their pension cuts but added: “I blame every government. We have to pay for the mistakes they made.”

The little downtown looks like 1950s small town America somewhere in the Midwest, little stores and tavernas and coffee shops, bakeries and hairdressers and half a dozen supermarkets of varying size, some open for decades and still trying to hang on during the crisis, classical stone homes and buildings, but streets – like those in the cities – dotted with empty storefronts and for rent signs.

It’s the capital of a prefecture, embracing smaller towns and villages around in an area filled with olive trees, corn fields and farming. You are as likely to see a tractor tearing through streets in the town so narrow that side view mirrors sometimes have to pulled in to avoid hiding an oncoming vehicle.

It’s an important part of Greek history too, to prehistoric times actually, as a center of the Aetolian League, a powerful confederation that became of the leading military powers in the country and took part in the expedition against Syracuse.

The remnants of its quiet side remain in a calm countryside of greenery and fields outside the town, which is near Lake Trihonida, the largest freshwater body in Greece.

The pace of life is slower, of course, than Athens, where scenes of violent protests, anarchist riots and anti-austerity protests, the last couple of years against the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who reneged on virtually every promise he made and doubled down on harsh measures.

In Thermo, people it under those plain trees, next to a creek running past with water you can drink right from a tap that’s set up and runs behind a church and a parking lot with recreational facilities where young people play basketball and soccer and ride bikes.

Under those trees, young teens gather in flocks to stare at their cell phones and gaze wistfully at each other, boys at girls and girls at boys in coy glances, repeating a ritual that seems more innocent in this setting, although so many young adults haves left that Mayor Spyros Konstantaras said he wants to find some way to keep them in their home town.

Across the street from the butcher shop, jeweler Socrates Yfantis said his sales have tanked too but the sensibilities in Thermo aren’t, as you might expect, aimed at governments who imposed brutal conditions, but also at people who took what they could get.

“I blame the people too because all they try to do is grab,” Greek slang for people who are crooked and try to get what they can on the sly without working for it, which often seems like a national sport people talk about it so much.

His sales too are off as much as 70 percent during certain periods and people looking for jewelry aren’t as many as those carefully looking at supermarket prices for food stuffs.

“People don’t have money to spend they are so tight financially. Jewelry is not a basic commodity they come to shop here only when they really need something and they ask to buy in installments,” he said.

Indeed, a customer had come in recently wanting to buy a cross that cost 350 euros but only had 250 euros and, like many others, wanted to pay over time too. He said he can hang on only because he owns the shop and his wife works at the town’s biggest supermarket.

Yfantis’ six-year-old daughter, Angeliki, sat at her father’s desk, eyes never wavering from a cell phone, watching kid stuff. Her dad empathized, with TV filled with one bad story after the other about the seven-year-long-and-counting crisis.

“I’ve stopped watching the news,” he said. “I’d rather watch children’s programs,” he added.

At her sweets shop, Lina Drellia, who has been in business for 26 years, said residents haven’t abandoned setting aside a little money for cakes, spanakopita, cheese pies and ice cream but are selective.

“It hasn’t fallen in sales but the financial potential has narrowed. I give my customers options … if they want a thinner slice of cake,” for example she said. Sweets are a tradition in many Greek customs too and it would be unseemly not to continue that at any cost for many people.

The tough and thankless job of running the town goes to Konstantaras who, in a political landscape dominated by major parties most people blame for the country’s state, somehow won in 2014 as an Independent.

He said the state has cut the town’s budget from 11 million to 4 million euros. “The salaries of clerks have been cut and works are much more difficult,” he said. “Construction and real estate have been hard hit,” he added.

There haven’t been big protests here like the kind people in Thermo see on their TV screens as they sit at outdoor cafes under those trees, many indeed drinking coffee and Konstantaras said he believes his town will come back from crisis.

He said he didn’t shy away from running for office during a time when austerity was cutting as deep into town budgets as Kokkotos’ cleaver whacking away at a side of pork or beef.

“I like to take risks and I wanted to turn this (crisis) into opportunity,” he said, especially because Thermo is so crucial to the region. “Some of the villages around here are disappearing,” he said but, he added, his town will not.