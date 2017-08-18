Discovering the Value of One’s Cultural “Brand Name” and Maximizing its ‘Capital”

In today’s globalized world, the primary exporter of the dominant cultural model is undeniably the West. The mindblowing technological achievements, seemingly unlimited choices available in markets catering to all preferences and the preeminence of individual rights have influenced societies across the planet, however, they have also created a unique set of impasses; insurmountable problems erupting ever more increasingly which threaten to undo many of the accomplishments attained by this model.

As a bearer of cultural proposals once recognized as “ecumenical” – meaning that they could engage people from all across the world and serve their needs, regardless of geographical positioning, race, or DNA – Hellenism/Romanity has the distinct privilege of being able to conduct discourse with global citizens and cast light upon viable alternative routes or counter-proposals that can address modern challenges facing humanity.

To put it contemporary terms, its cultural “brand” is a truly prized commodity. Sadly, in most instances its “competitors” seem to grasp this realization much more firmly than modern Greeks (domestically and abroad). After all, that is the primary reason why the West has engaged in “copyright infringement” for centuries – a little over a millennium. It explains why Pope Leo III crowned the Frankish king Charlemagne (leader of a medieval Germanic tribe whose territory covered modern-day Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, and western Germany) emperor of the Romans(sic) in 800 AD to challenge the authority of the true Roman emperor in Constantinople (as well as keep him from adjudicating serious chargesfacing Rome’s bishop). It explains why the German historian Hieronymus Wolf coined the term “Byzantine” in the 16th century to refer to the Eastern Roman Empire, which was synonymous with the continuation of the Hellenic tradition – an attempt at “rebranding” that remains largely uncorrected until today, obfuscating history. It explains why the Latins came up with their own interpretations of Aristotle, derived from questionable translations not even based on the original text (Latin translators used the Arabic version of the Greek original), laying the groundwork for the system of scholasticism, which exercised an immense influence on the development of the West, and combated any attempts by Hellenic scholars to challenge their “expertise” with character assassinations, like the publication of libelous texts entitled “Contra errores Graecorum.” It probably also explains why most native Greek speakers taking a course in classics taught by non-native speakers will likely face immense psychological pressure to espouse the “Erasmic” pronunciation – contrived in the 16th century – and disparagement if they refuse.

Of course, opportunism is not an exclusively Western trait. Even in ancient times, it was practiced by rivaling city-states who wanted to increase their power, glory, or finances. Socrates clearly asserts that the Athenians took jabs at the Minoan civilization after its decline by making lewd references to King Minos and his queen Pasiphae in order to steal some of their glory. Likewise, Athens snatched the Delian League treasury and appropriated its funds for state projects. In his account of the Melian Dialogue, Thucydides reminds us that “the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”

Therefore, the West’s age-old attempt to brand itself as the sole heir of classical Greece’s legacy is understandable from a strategic standpoint. On the contrary, the lack of commitment on behalf of not only the modern Greek state, but the Hellenic Community of the Diaspora as well, to adequately mount a defense against this attempted usurping of Hellenism’s cultural legacy is deeply troubling. While France’s new National Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquersaid that he wants to promote Latin and Ancient Greek in schools, successive Greek Education Ministers from all across the political spectrum have rivaled each other at eliminating the instruction of ancient Greek in schools, ensuring that most high school graduates will have vastly less literacy not only in classical but also pre 20th century texts than their grandparents, who were armed with only the bare essentials of an elementary school education.

Not to be outdone, however, the Diaspora has also grossly overlooked the importance of Paideia in restoring Hellenism’s rightful claim to its legacy, which has a very real and profound effect on developments in the world around us, as events continue to prove. In the United States –the most affluent region of the Diaspora – the recent domino effect of Greek parochial school closures coupled by the failure to open new ones in accordance with a more viable model represents a real threat to ethnic vitality, but has also warped the mission of the traditional grass roots unit of Greek-American community organization – the parish community. In each of the instances of school closings over the past five years, not even symbolic remedial steps were taken to engage in some sort of “damage control.” No administrative shakeups occurred, no committees were appointed to investigate the causes of the organizational breakdown and suggest solutions, and certainly no monetary contributions imposed on the significant revenues generated from the leasing of these erstwhile “temples of knowledge” to support the current schools that still remain in operation. On the contrary, the main perpetrators of this folly were afforded extreme license in reaping the rewards of their self-styled business acumen and allowed to pompously parade around as little more than modern-day “medizers.”

As the excesses of the post-modern world continue to erode many of the social institutions once considered foregone conclusions, all levels of the Hellenic Community worldwide must try to reengage society at large with authentic counterproposals that can serve as vital pathways to solutions for many problems plaguing the world today. However, in order to do this, the approach to handling Hellenic cultural capital must seriously be retooled. The teaching of the Greek language must become much more closely linked to content instruction (abroad), as well as critical thinking – something sorely missing from education everywhere. The success of this undertaking will largely depend on leaders not becoming sidetracked with dilemmas foreign to Hellenism, (i.e., wannabe leftists enacting neocon policies, pietists vs. ecumenists, although each relegates Orthodoxy to some sort of an Orthodoxism in their own way, etc.). Simply put, Hellenism must rediscover itself if it hopes to make any seminal contribution to a world that needs its message and spirit more than ever before.

