Pavlopoulos Lashes Turkey Over Aegean Islet Claims

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has lashed out at Turkish claims to Aegean islets, declaring there are borders between the country that Ankara won’t recognize, and that they are at the borders of the European Union Turkey wants to join.

Visiting the small town of Almyros near Volos in central Greece, Pavlopoulos said that, “All the borders of Greece – which are also the borders of the EU – and what they mean for the continental shelf, the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone, are precisely delineated.”

He said statements from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu refusing to recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders after a war questioned “every aspect of the EU acquis communautaire (the body of EU laws and regulations) and international law undermine its influence” and isolate Turkey, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Cavusoglu had also disputed the sovereignty of “certain islets and rocky formations” in the Aegean Sea.

Cavusoglu’s remarks were part of a Turkish campaign to push for claims in the sea, unnamed diplomatic sources told the paper, as Turkish warships had passed close by Greek islands and keeps provoking the Greek government.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the remarks were “extreme,” and undercut already tense relations between the countries.

“We know very well that there are sea borders and that there are international treaties,” he told Real FM radio station, adding that, as far as Greece is concerned, “there is no way we will allow anyone to dispute international treaties and the Greek borders.”

Speaking before the Turkish National Assembly, Cavusoglu said Turkey will not accept “de facto situations” in the Aegean Sea and that a number of unresolved issues remain with Greece.

“Among these problems is the question of sovereignty of certain islets and rocky formations, and the fact that there are no sea borders which are set by an international agreement between Turkey and Greece,” he said.

“Our country wants to find a fair solution to all problems within the framework of international law and taking into account its basic rights and interests,” Cavusoglu said.

“In this context, we have announced that we shall not accept de facto situations that Greece may attempt to create in geographical areas with disputed (territorial) status,” he added.