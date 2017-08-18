Classic Greek Flavors: Lamb Chops and a Side Dish

Lamb is a favorite in Greek cuisine and a staple of the healthy Greek diet. Whether roasted, grilled, or stewed, lamb is often the centerpiece dish of any Greek celebration. Ubiquitous at the Easter feast, lamb can also be a quick weeknight meal especially when cooking lamb chops. Though a whole roasted lamb is impressive, for an average-sized family, it can be a lot of meat, so chops are the way to go. The following recipe provides all the traditional Greek flavor without all the hours of roasting, plus it can be prepared ahead of time and left to marinade in the refrigerator until you’re ready to cook. If you have the time and a large enough crowd to feed, of course, you can always roast a whole lamb on the spit. Look for 100% grass-fed, organic lamb from local farms for the best nutrient quality in the meat.

Greek Lamb Chops

5 large garlic cloves

4 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons Greek dried oregano

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 4 lemons)

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

8 lamb chops, (frenched, if preferred)

Place the garlic, rosemary, oregano, 1 teaspoon of salt, and a 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the lemon juice and the olive oil and process until combined. Place the lamb chops in a glass or ceramic dish large enough to contain them in a single layer and deep enough to contain the marinade. Pour the marinade over the lamb chops and turn them to coat both sides evenly with the marinade. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for two hours or up to overnight.

To cook the lamb chops, prepare your outdoor grill as needed. If using a gas grill, heat to medium high. Remove the marinaded lamb from the refrigerator and season with salt and pepper to taste and grill to desired doneness- for medium rare grill 4-5 minutes on each side, add an additional 1-2 minutes on each side for medium. If using a meat thermometer, the USDA recommended safe internal temperature for lamb is 165 degrees for medium well. Remove the cooked lamb chops from the grill, place on a platter, tent with aluminum foil, and set aside to rest for ten minutes. Allowing the lamb chops to rest before serving helps keep them juicy. Serve with tzatziki sauce and your favorite side dishes.

Try the green bean and potatoes recipe that follows as a side dish option.

Green Beans and Potatoes with Lemon

2 pounds green beans, trimmed

1 pound small Yukon Gold potatoes

3-4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2-4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Steam the green beans in an inch or two of boiling water to desired doneness, 3-4 minutes for tender crisp, 5-10 minutes for more tender green beans. In a deep saucepan, boil the potatoes with a dash of salt until the potatoes are tender and a skewer or knife goes in and comes out easily. Transfer the green beans to a serving bowl. Cut the cooked potatoes into cubes and add to the green beans. Drizzle with the olive oil, the fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Toss the vegetables together and serve immediately.