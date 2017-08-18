Sailing Yachts Gather in Patmos for 2017 Aegean Regatta on Sunday

PATMOS, Greece (ANA) – The top international sailing event in Greece, the Aegean Regatta, will kick off this Sunday and last for a week (19-26 August).

Around 80 sailing boats have submitted their participation this year, most of which have already reached Patmos, the small, island in the northern Dodecanese complex, where the race will start this week. This week, event organizers published the sailing instructions and diagrams which must be used by each crews.

The race will cover the course route Patmos – Astypalaia – Nisyros – Rhodes, with the closing ceremony scheduled for 21:00 on Saturday (Aug. 26).

The Regatta is organized by the General Secretariat of the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation/Hellenic Offshore Committee and several island sailing clubs.

“I welcome this year’s Aegean regatta 2017, a top sailing open sea event, an international event that has become an institution in the country?s sporting events,” the general secretary of Aegean and Island Policy, Ioannis Giannellis Theodosiadis, said.

“I would like to encourage all sailors to take part in Regatta […] and wish them beautiful trips. I am sure that this year’s Regatta, like all the previous ones, will bring you beautiful experiences and unforgettable moments,” he added.

The Aegean Regatta is an international sailing organization which started in 2001. It started with two main goals: It wanted to give the opportunity to the yachtsmen/women of either Athens or the ones on the islands to get to know the islands and destinations which they would not decide to visit. On the other hand, it wanted to boost the local economy and give them a chance to attract visitors.

From 2001 until 2017 the Aegean Regatta sailed along the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Inousses, Samos, Leros, Ikaria, Kos, Simi, Rhodes, Limnos, Samothraki, Andros, Lipsi, Patmos, Astipalea, Tilos, Skopelos, Amorgos, Kalimnos, Nisiros, Thasos, Syros, Skyros and continues to visit new destinations. The annual participation has steadily been increasing with entries ranging between 70-90, or even 100 per year.

Race program

Date Time Event

Friday 18/08/2017 10:00 Registration and inspections

Saturday 19/08/2017 10:00 Registration and inspections

20:00 Skippers meeting

21:00 Opening ceremony

Sunday 20/08/2017 11:00 Offshore Race, Patmos to Astypalaia, 50nm

Monday 21/08/2017 Free Day

Tuesday 22/08/2017 11:00 Offshore Race, Astypalaia to Nisyros, 40nm

Wednesday 23/08/2017 Free Day

Thursday 24/08/2017 11:00 Offshore Race, Nisyros to Rhodes, 52nm

Friday 25/08/2017 Free Day

Saturday 26/08/2017 11:00 Inshore Races

21:00 Closing Ceremony (Rhodes)