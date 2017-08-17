Marcus Lemonis Tells Trump Supporters to Shop Elsewhere

NEW YORK – Marcus Lemonis, who was born in Lebanon and adopted by Greek-American parents, Leo and Sophia Lemonis, is a social entrepreneur and the host of CNBC’s The Profit. He had strong words for those who thought President Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville, VA was appropriate.

Lemonis, who is also the CEO of Camping World, said, “There’s no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this country today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days and if they are, quite frankly, don’t shop at my business.”

During a chaotic news conference on August 15, Trump seemed to equate torch-wielding white supremacists and neo-Nazis with the protesters demonstrating against them.

Trump’s statements at the press conference led to many CEOs resigning from his advisory councils and on August 16, Trump suddenly dissolved the councils. The announcement came almost immediately after a member of the Strategic and Policy Forum told CNBC that the group “had decided to disband,” as reported by CNBC.

Speaking on CNBC’s Power Lunch, Lemonis was “horrified” by what he is seeing and hearing from the Trump administration.

He added, as CNBC reported, that it’s important for CEOs to speak for themselves as individuals on policy and also to speak for their companies as it relates to policy that affects their businesses. However, they should be very careful, Lemonis noted.

“I’m concerned about certain CEOs dancing on the fence, fearing retaliation or fearing something. It’s scary right now,” he said, as CNBC reported.

For those who believe the economy is being driven by Trump, Lemonis said the notion is “somewhat laughable” noting that “there’s good fundamentals that are happening with these companies.”