Greek-Owned Café Nostos Opens in Berkeley, California

BERKELEY, CA – Traditional pies by Alfa, delicious bougatses, as well as Illy coffees, croissants and other Semifreddi’s pastries are at the heart of Café Nostos that Greek owners have opened in the heart of Berkeley, CA.

Café Nostos opened last week at 1930 Martin Luther King Jr. Way and customer feedback on the internet is more than encouraging.

The co-owner of Café Nostos, Yiannis Samaras during an interview with the National Herald said that it is a family business that aims to offer Greek and American customers the opportunity to enjoy Greek products produced with authentic Greek ingredients and taste the “Nostos” which means “homecoming, the idea of returning home from a long journey,” as noted on the cafe’s website cafenostos.com website.

Samaras told TNH that the restaurant belongs to him, his wife Lili (Lygeri) Grigoriou-Samaras, their son Christos, and brother-in-law Christos Grigoriou, and that this is a guarantee for success.

At the same time, he noted that he had spent many years in the pizza business with his brother-in-law and decided to do something different, to offer their guests authentic Greek flavors and Greek hospitality.

Asked why they do not make the traditional Greek products themselves at the restaurant, Samaras explained that “it would be easier and even more profitable to prepare coffee, pites, but the result would not be the same. It’s hard to find the same ingredients Alfa uses to prepare its pies. They select the best extra virgin olive oil, the finest flour, Greek feta, and other local ingredients that ensure consistent quality.”

“There are many producers of feta. It is produced in America under the name “domesticfeta” produced by Bulgarians and many others even with milk powder. The Greek feta differs from all the others, on the one hand, because it is certified and on the other hand it has its own distinct flavor. The same is true of olive oil produced by the various olive oil producing countries. Let me remind you that even in Greece the flavor of olive oil in one region differs from another and that makes a difference,” he added.

Asked about the public’s response, Samaras said that those who taste the Alfa pies think they’re the best.

Café Nostos has 49 seats and operates seven days a week.

Samaras, with his wife Lili, and his brother-in-law, Christos Grigoriou, are at the ready because they’re betting on a dynamic start for the business, as he pointed out.

He also noted that they hope that in September when the local Greeks return from their summer vacations, they will all attend the official opening of Café Nostos.

In addition to Alfa’s products, customers can taste the Semifreddi’s croissants and other baked goods based in Alameda, with the Greca salads, as they call the authentic Greek salad.

In terms of coffees and teas, they are certified by Artisti del Gusto Illy Cafe and offer their customers the high quality “illy” coffees.

Referring to the philosophy of Café Nostos, he emphasized that they offer the best of Greece and Italy and that in the near future customers will be able to buy gourmet items from Italy and Greece, which are hard to find in Berkeley.

In October, they will also import extra virgin olive oil produced by the cold-press method and olives from their family estate in Sparta.

Samaras comes from Volos and his wife Lili from Geraki, Laconia.

He came to America in 1954 to study and earned his degree in Computer Science, but he went into the restaurant business instead of computers.

The couple’s son, Christos, decided to work in the new business as well.

Christos is currently visiting Greece, combining his vacation with market research to see what other Greek products can be added to the menu at Café Nostos.