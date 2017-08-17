Government Announces Relief Measures for Those Affected by Wildfires

ATHENS (ANA) – The government will compensate homeowners and owners of production units whose houses or property has been damaged or destroyed by the wildfires raging around the country, a cabinet meeting chaired by Alexis Tsipras decided on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by by the prime minister’s office after a four-hour meeting, the government will immediately start recording damages, offer tax relief measures to those affected by the fires, implement flood protection projects, mark burned land through satellite and declare it to be reforested. The government will also assist those who lost their primary homes by finding them some temporary accommodation and funding their rent.

Concerning the State’s response to the wildfires, the cabinet concluded it “operated very well, as is apparent from the result.”

Among those participating in the meeting were Interior Minister Panos Skouletis, Alternate Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, State Minister Alekos Flambouraris, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and the head of the fire department, Vasilis Kapelios.

Anti-flooding studies for burned land to be completed by Sept. 15-ministry

The studies to prevent floods for the recently burned land in eastern Attica will be completed by September 15, the ministry of interior announced on Thursday, after a meeting chaired by Minister Panos Skourletis.

Authorities are also expected to complete next week the demarcation of the burned areas with the use of satellite images.