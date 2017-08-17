Editor’s Reply on Criticism

Dear Mr. Lampros:

Thank you for your comments. We always appreciate sincere critique.

Regarding my August 5 op-ed “A Primer: it’s Been Six Months, What Has President Trump Accomplished Thus Far?” I wrote it to counter the claim by many Trump-bashers that the president “does nothing” except tweet all day. If you found any of the accomplishments I enumerated to be untrue, please share that with me and with our readers.

As for Trump doing no wrong in my eyes, that is not the case. I have blasted him in this column over the years but, admittedly, I spend most of my time defending him. That’s because I am generally a defender of presidents. I think they have the hardest job in the world, particularly because they always have legions of critics obsessed with discrediting them and ousting them from power.

In fact, if you look back at our newspaper’s archives (available on our website), I have defended President Obama against his critics many, many times.

Finally, as you, Trump, and I are on the same page regarding PHIs (Persons Here Illegally), considering that he has been more vocal on that subject than any president over the past 100 years, I find it easier to cut him a great deal of slack if he falls short in other areas.

Constantinos E. Scaros

Contributing Editor

Followe the letter To the Editor:

I am writing about Constantinos E. Scaros’ frequent articles on how great Trump is, he can do no wrong.

What is with him? How can he claim that this man has done so much so far? The only thing I agree with Trump is on illegal immigrants. Other than that, he is the worst embarrassment this country ever had. So Mr. Scaros, get out of the bubble and get back to reality.

Andy Lampros

Danvers, MA