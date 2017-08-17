Wet Weather Drives Brits to Last-Minute August Holidays in Greece

British families are paying extra to visit hotspots in Turkey, Greece and Spain after the UK suffered wettest July for five years, thesun.co.uk reports adding that fed-up Brits are fleeing the wet weather to grab last-minute holidays in the sun.

Travel firms announced bookings are at more than double this time last year and Thomas Cook’s Tony Hopkins noted that “the not-so great British summer has prompted a last-minute dash from Brits to get on a plane. At this rate our package holidays for next week are likely be full by Sunday evening. We are seeing similar levels of bookings for the next few weeks.”

Majorca was proving extremely popular while package giant TUI revealed that bookings were up 150 per cent year on year.

“Spain is pretty full,” Friedrich Joussen said after Tui – known as Thomson in the UK – reported third-quarter results.

According to a report by theguardian.com, he noted that “last year we had an all-time high and this year we will be on similar levels,”

Joussen added most people in Spain were happy with tourists because they help provide jobs and support the economy. But with prices for Spain rising due to high demand, other more affordable destinations could come into play.

