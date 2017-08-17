Pontic-Greek Cosmonaut Yurchikhin Grammatikopoulos to Make Six-hour Space Walk

(ANA) – Russian cosmonaut of Pontic-Greek descent Fyodor Nikolayevich Yurchikhin Grammatikopoulos will make a six-hour walk outside the ISS space station where he has been since April.

NASA TV will broadcast live the cosmonaut’s trip. The broadcast is schedule to start at 17:00 (Athens time) on Thursday 17 August. He will be accompanied by a younger Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky.

Yurchikhin was awarded the Hero of the Russian Federation medal, the Order of Friendship medal (2003), the Order of the Phoenix (Greece), the NASA Space Flight Medal (2003), medals of the Federation of Cosmonautics and the title of Russian Federation Test-Cosmonaut (2003).

Yurchikhin was one of five cosmonauts selected to raise the Russian flag at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.