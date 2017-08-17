Kos Mayor Asks Government for Quick Earthquake Relief Help

KOS, Greece – Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis has asked Greece’s coalition to speed compensation for homeowners and businesses who suffered losses in an earthquake of 6.6 on the Richter scale that hit the Dodecanese island earlier in August.

He made his plea to Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis to at least start the process of providing financial aid.

“We are not asking for favors or special treatment. We are just asking for the self-evident,” he said, according to the newspaper Kathimerini.

He said the island, a major landing spot for refugees and migrants arriving from nearby Turkey, had already been impacted by the earthquake that came at the height of a tourism season already limited because visitors wary of the migrants had gone to other destinations.

He said there should be an immediate response to families whose homes are now inhabitable and business that were forced to shut down because of damage.

