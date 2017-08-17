After Surveying Fires Damage, Tsipras Says Greece “Avoided the Worst”

ATHENS – A summer of fires that swept across Greece wasn’t as bad as it could have been, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said after surveying the scene of one north of Athens in a popular beach area even though rival parties said the government bungled responses.

As firefighters were on standby after struggling to put out dozens of blazes – many suspected to be arson, a popular tool for those who then want to build on burned-out land – Tsipras said Greece had “avoided the worst,” disputed by critics who cited sweeping damage to lands and properties that were burned out, especially forests outside Athens, in the Peloponnese and on Ionian islands during a dry period with high winds.

The Premier said some 1500 hectares (3,706 acres) had been lost in the forest as he spoke in televised comments as Fire Service officials stood by, along with 1800 hectares (4,447 acres) in eastern Attica and 2,300 hectares (5,683 acres) on the island of Kythira and thousands more across the Peloponnese.

He didn’t go to the scene of the forest fire at the beach area of Kalamos until three days after it began and as it was being put down as he was on holiday. Dozens of homes were destroyed although no injuries were reported.

With his coalition stung by criticism, he then led a mini-Cabinet meeting of some ministers to discuss the fires and said the extent of the damage was far less than the devastating summer of 2007 that burned 647,000 acres and killed 84 people, rankling officials of the New Democracy Conservatives who were in power then.

In comments to Real FM Wednesday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos belittled criticism of Tsipras for not going to the fire scenes until after they had been put out, saying the Premier had been in constant contact with Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.

But the slow response which allowed the fire around Kalamos to flare up after being under control early at one point renewed debate over the country’s aging fire service equipment and outdated vehicles.

With fires raging across other countries, the European Union was unable to provide any significant assistance to the embattled Greek firefighters and volunteers.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis and other officials suggested it’s a conspiracy of fire to create social upheaval as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party tumbles in the polls.

He was joined by Pavlos Kolokotsas, the Mayor of the Ionian island of Zakynthos, a popular tourist destination, who said a number of simultaneous fires there were deliberately set, without explaining why.

There were “clear indications that fires were caused by an organized campaign of arson,” the mayor said, without giving any details.

That came after Kontonis said: “We had 15 fronts at the same time on Zakynthos. If this is not an organized plan of arson, then what is?” Kathimerini said.

Some 90 forest fires were recorded from Aug. 13-4, the worst near Athens, in the Peloponnese, in Zakynthos and its Ionian neighbor Kefalonia.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Aug. 14 declared Zakynthos to be in a State of Emergency over the series of fires. Kolokotsas asked for the declaration to last six months and told the Athens News Agency that the island had been targeted by arsonists, noting that on Aug. 15 alone 12 fires were burning simultaneously.

Kontonis said that the multiple fronts on Zakynthos were “planned” to create social disarray, while Greece’s fire service said there were “well-founded suspicions of foul play”.