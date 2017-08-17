UN Chief Guterres Has No Idea How to Revive Cyprus Unity Talks

NEW YORK – After presiding over the debacle of collapsed Cyprus unity talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has no clue how to get them started again.

His office put out a statement that he will decide “in due course” how to proceed, an indication the talks are still dead in the water after Turkey refused to pull out its standing 35,000-strong army and said it wants the right to further invade when it wants as it did in 1974 when unlawfully seizing the northern third of the it still occupies and which only Ankara recognizes in the world.

“I’m sure that Cyprus will be one of the many issues that will be discussed in the Secretary-General’s various bilaterals that he will have during the General Assembly,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the usual diplomatic language indicating nothing is happening.

The UN has its annual opening September when Heads of State gather in New York. It was also uncertain what role Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades would assume and whether he would reach out to Guterres to be a broker in the talks.

Anastasiades had negotiated for two years with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci although it is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus, a member of the European Union he wants his country to join, and bars its ships and planes.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Dujarric said both the Cypriot and Turkish sides “are, right now, in what we would call a period of reflection,” another indication there’s no plans to get them together again.

He was speaking as the former UN Envoy on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, who had been near giddy with optimism he could produce a breakthrough that never came, was the latest in a long line of diplomats to throw in the towel and give up trying to find a solution.

Anastasiades blamed Eide for taking Turkey’s side in the talks and said the envoy had given Guterres false impressions of progress. Eide quit and said he will run for office in his native Norway. There’s no word on who the UN will appoint to the thankless task of overseeing Cyprus unity talks, if anyone, as fears are the island could now face permanent partition.

Dujarric said the “Office of the Special Adviser remains” open and will be headed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, who also serves as Deputy Special Adviser and chief of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), for the time being. The UN said it might pull out peacekeepers.

“As a matter of principle, whenever an envoy is named, it is obvious there is consultation with the parties. We are never going to put forward a name or person that one or more of the parties do not accept. That’s a matter of principle,” Dujarric said, adding that Guterres remains available to both sides if they want him to be involved.