Greece Rejects Turkish Claims to Aegean Islets

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has rejected claims by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that a number of rocky formations and islets in the Aegean Sea belong to his country, not Greece.

He had disputed the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne – as has Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – even though it set borders between the countries, including on the sea as Turkey won’t recognize international laws governing waters.

Cavusoglu’s remarks were part of a Turkish campaign to push for claims in the sea, unnamed diplomatic sources told Kathimerini, even as it has sent warships close by Greek islands and keeps provoking the Greek government.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the remarks were “extreme,” and undercut already tense relations between the countries.

“We know very well that there are sea borders and that there are international treaties,” he told Real FM radio station, adding that, as far as Greece is concerned, “there is no way we will allow anyone to dispute international treaties and the Greek borders.”

Speaking before the Turkish National Assembly, Cavusoglu said Turkey will not accept “de facto situations” in the Aegean Sea and that a number of unresolved issues remain with Greece.

“Among these problems is the question of sovereignty of certain islets and rocky formations, and the fact that there are no sea borders which are set by an international agreement between Turkey and Greece,” he said.

“Our country wants to find a fair solution to all problems within the framework of international law and taking into account its basic rights and interests,” Cavusoglu said.

“In this context, we have announced that we shall not accept de facto situations that Greece may attempt to create in geographical areas with disputed (territorial) status,” he added.