Asylum Seekers on Greek Islands Desperate to Get Off

Despite a report by the government that 97.5 percent of claims have been processed, the more than 14,000 refugees and migrants stuck on Greek islands with the suspension of a European Union swap treaty with Turkey are frantic to get off and find their way to other countries which have closed their borders to them.

They are stranded in despicable conditions in detention centers and camps, part of the mass of some 64,000 throughout Greece who have been in limbo for up to two years, a report by Refugees International said, according to TIME magazine.

Under a 2016 deal, Turkey was supposed to take back those who didn’t qualify to stay in Greece but up to June 13 only 1,210 had been returned, the report said.

Entitled “Like a Prison”: Asylum Seekers Confined to the Greek Islands,” the report alleges there are unsafe and overcrowded conditions in the centers and camps, previously cited by other human rights groups as well but disputed by the government.

This “containment” has taken a psychological toll, says the advocacy group, based in Washington, D.C., describing how some migrants on the islands of Chios, Lesbos and Samos feel trapped and anxious about the lack of available services.

“Greece’s policy of containing people on its Aegean islands is having devastating effects on people’s physical and mental health,” said Izza Leghtas, senior advocate for Europe at Refugees International, said in a statement.

The government has also ignored pleas from island officials to take them to the mainland, saying it could provide an incentive for more to come to Greek islands as they had when Turkey allowed human traffickers to send them there before making a deal with the EU to also get six billion euros, visa-free travel for its citizens and faster-track entry into the bloc, which have been delayed.

More than 12,000 migrants have crossed from Turkey to Greece this year, according to the IOM, a considerable drop in numbers compared to some 161,000 arrivals during the same period a year before

“Because far fewer people are arriving along this route than in 2015, the EU and Greece are presenting the EU-Turkey agreement as a success”Leghtas said. “The reality is that thousands of people, many of them traumatized from war or persecution, are trapped and unable to get the help they need.”

TIME has written about the mental strains placed on migrants languishing in Greece in “Finding Home,” a multimedia project which has been following three Syrian refugees since Sept. 2016 as they prepared to give birth and raise a child in foreign countries.

MORE COMING BACK

Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said he agreed to take back refugees from other EU countries as a symbolic gesture but insisted they wouldn’t return in great numbers.

Greece will now find more coming from other EU countries under rules which stipulate they can only seek asylum in the country where they first land, mostly Greece.

But Mouzalas said reactivating the Dublin Agreement – at the same time the EU closed its borders and reneged on promises to take refugees to other countries to help Greece, already overrun by an economic crisis, wouldn’t see them coming back in waves.

“It is something that I have been saying for the last four months,” he told Skai TV. “We are going to implement the Dublin Agreement symbolically, which means that the number (being returned) will be very small, a few dozen people over the next few months,” he said, contradicting what he said two days earlier when he said the number would be 392.

The major rival New Democracy accused Mouzalas of trying to present an “idyllic image” of the situation in Greece regarding refugees during a time when human rights groups criticized detention centers and camps.

“Unfortunately, his claims founder on the unpleasant truth being experienced by the residents of islands and refugees and migrants at reception centers,” said the statement from the Conservatives, who accused the government of not being able to manage the situation.

“The situation on the islands is still difficult but it is under control on the mainland,” said Mouzalas, adding that some of the refugees would stay in Greece permanently but he wouldn’t say how many. “We are starting the process of assimilation, which is difficult but we will succeed,” he added.