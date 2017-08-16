Racism Rears its Ugly Head

The violence that took place in Charlottesville, VA on August 12 was bad enough, but even worse was its underlying cause: racism. Plain, unabashed, unfiltered white supremacy. And that we categorically condemn.
The rest of it – and there is a lot to digest – is subject to degree and debate. Did President Trump do enough to condemn neo-Nazis and the KKK? He did denounce them by name, but only after initially – and subsequently – blaming “many sides.” Did that mean he gave white supremacists a pass, or did he think a blanket statement anathematizing hate and violence was sufficient and being more specific was unnecessary?
Also, is there indeed an “emboldening” of white racists because of rhetoric Trump used on the campaign trail? To that point, this page has often been critical of Trump – as candidate and president – largely for his tone. We did not endorse him for president, but when he won, we hoped that the presidency would bring out the best in him.
The president of the United States – no matter who he or she might be – is unquestionably the most powerful person in the nation if not because of constitutional authority then by virtue of sheer name recognition. Far too many Americans don’t know their members of Congress by name or by face. But they all know Trump, Obama, Bush, etc. Because of an immensely high profile, the president has a great deal of influence. His words matter a great deal.
Accordingly, President Trump needs to put that influence to good use by overtly opposing racism even more. Particularly because there are large pockets of the American population who believe that either he is a racist himself, or that he was elected largely on the backs of racists, and is therefore beholden to them and needs their support, especially if he runs again in 2020. When he categorically condemned white supremacists on August 14, it was a good start. We hope to see more of that.
In fairness, however, we would be remiss not to point out that his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose tone was above reproach, was not able to temper the flames of racial tensions either. That is because the words of a president – any president – alone, are not going to eradicate racism. To hate another person – another one of God’s children – because of skin color, nationality, or other equally illogical reason is the epitome of ignorance. And the best cure for ignorance is education.
We have come a long way in this country in terms of combatting racism, most notably with the abolition of slavery, passage of the Civil Rights Act, and election of the first president of African-American heritage. Not coincidentally, the more educated our nation became, the more enlightened it grew, and learned to accept and even embrace others who looked “different.”
Only a sliver of Americans would consider themselves white supremacists. So, instead of the rest of us pointing fingers at one another, let us unite insofar as we are not among them, and let us focus on curing future generations of the racism disease, by way of a first-rate education.
2 Comments
It is obvious that while your views are generally unfair and unbalanced and politically motivated that you were moved by the circumstances in the past few days to respond to the bigoted, racist and ambiguous recent views of Trump.
When do you plan to write about the Republican efforts to diminish the voting rights of the minorities through jerrymandering and other political impediments?
How about surveying and commenting in the on-going racism of the Greek community?
By being objective and not merely subjective and ghettoized in your views you could be of significant service to expanding the information and the survival of the Greek American community.
Costa. While this condemnation of Trump’s lack of strong convictions of where the correct path is for America and who actually committed the atrocities in Charlottsville, is timely, it is hopefully a lesson to you and to all the other Trump-loving Greeks that their idol is just as all clear-eyed people could see, during his campaign. He sold you and his other supporters a Trump university education and you fell for it. He sold you the Brooklyn bridge and you bought it. I find it hard to believe that you, an educated person couldn’t see it. When you had written another one of your blind articles supporting Trump, just before the election and I commented that for the future of our children, we can’t afford to have Trump as president, you responded by saying that Trump is just the man we need for the future of our children. He’s only 7 months into his presidency. Do you still have hope that he will actually be good for the country?.
You’re saying”let’s not point figures to each other” I understand why you would say that. Because you are just as culpable for voting this man into office as all the others. Its not like he hadn’t shown his true colors. He was just as racist and a bumbling idiot as he is in now in office. Yes, you chose to support him. You made your choice and we’re all the worse for it. I’m sorry, but, none of the Trump voters get a pass from me. They deserve to have fingers pointed at them.