Racism Rears its Ugly Head

The violence that took place in Charlottesville, VA on August 12 was bad enough, but even worse was its underlying cause: racism. Plain, unabashed, unfiltered white supremacy. And that we categorically condemn.

The rest of it – and there is a lot to digest – is subject to degree and debate. Did President Trump do enough to condemn neo-Nazis and the KKK? He did denounce them by name, but only after initially – and subsequently – blaming “many sides.” Did that mean he gave white supremacists a pass, or did he think a blanket statement anathematizing hate and violence was sufficient and being more specific was unnecessary?

Also, is there indeed an “emboldening” of white racists because of rhetoric Trump used on the campaign trail? To that point, this page has often been critical of Trump – as candidate and president – largely for his tone. We did not endorse him for president, but when he won, we hoped that the presidency would bring out the best in him.

The president of the United States – no matter who he or she might be – is unquestionably the most powerful person in the nation if not because of constitutional authority then by virtue of sheer name recognition. Far too many Americans don’t know their members of Congress by name or by face. But they all know Trump, Obama, Bush, etc. Because of an immensely high profile, the president has a great deal of influence. His words matter a great deal.

Accordingly, President Trump needs to put that influence to good use by overtly opposing racism even more. Particularly because there are large pockets of the American population who believe that either he is a racist himself, or that he was elected largely on the backs of racists, and is therefore beholden to them and needs their support, especially if he runs again in 2020. When he categorically condemned white supremacists on August 14, it was a good start. We hope to see more of that.

In fairness, however, we would be remiss not to point out that his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose tone was above reproach, was not able to temper the flames of racial tensions either. That is because the words of a president – any president – alone, are not going to eradicate racism. To hate another person – another one of God’s children – because of skin color, nationality, or other equally illogical reason is the epitome of ignorance. And the best cure for ignorance is education.

We have come a long way in this country in terms of combatting racism, most notably with the abolition of slavery, passage of the Civil Rights Act, and election of the first president of African-American heritage. Not coincidentally, the more educated our nation became, the more enlightened it grew, and learned to accept and even embrace others who looked “different.”

Only a sliver of Americans would consider themselves white supremacists. So, instead of the rest of us pointing fingers at one another, let us unite insofar as we are not among them, and let us focus on curing future generations of the racism disease, by way of a first-rate education.