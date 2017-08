To the Editor:

I am writing about Constantinos E. Scaros’ frequent articles on how great Trump is, he can do no wrong.

What is with him? How can he claim that this man has done so much so far? The only thing I agree with Trump is on illegal immigrants. Other than that, he is the worst embarrassment this country ever had. So Mr. Scaros, get out of the bubble and get back to reality.

Andy Lampros

Danvers, MA