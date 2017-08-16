After Bailout, Bank Account Seizures, Cyprus Shows Growth

NICOSIA – The combination of a 10-billion euro ($11.71 billion) international bailout in 2013 and confiscating 47.5 percent of bank accounts over 100,000 euros ($117,130) has helped Cyprus recover.

The country’s Statistical Service said its flash estimates showed the economy grew by 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

That came largely on the back of a strong showing in tourism, which grew 17 percent in six months with hotels and restaurants having especially good performances and visitors opened their wallets and pocketbooks.

That helped offset continuing problems with banks bad loans as customers hit by austerity measures that came with the bailout were unable to pay their obligations. No bank managers were held responsible, as President Nicos Anastasiades promised, for mismanagement, huge holdings in devalued Greek bonds and loans to Greek businesses who wouldn’t pay.

That brought the economy and banking sector to near-ruin but Anastasiades targeted bank customers instead to pay for the debacle, nearly wiping out many in the process.

Finance Minister Haris Georgiades said the growth was the result of prudent measures applied after Cyprus got the bailout four years ago.

He said reforms and austerity would continue but that the government – with Anastasiades facing a re-election campaign next year – would now try to help cut unemployment, which has fallen to 11 percent from 17 percent.