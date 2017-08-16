Three Days Later, Tsipras Surveys Fire Damage at Kalamos

ATHENS – With rivals snipping that his government responded too slowly to dozens of fires that spread across the country, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Aug. 16 flew over the scene of one of the worst, northeast of the capital city.

Tsipras, who was on holiday while firefighters were battling the blaze there for three days, and more than a week at other hot spots, came under blistering criticism for his absence before heading off on a military helicopter to survey the blaze scene.

The blaze, which started in the coastal holiday resort of Kalamos on Aug. 13, was brought under control only on Aug. 15 but it required the efforts of more than 300 firefighters, five water-dropping aircraft and six helicopters while he was on vacation.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire, but at least 20 homes have been damaged. The area has been declared a State of Emergency. Wildfires continued in the Peloponnese in southern Greece and on the western island of Zakynthos where Mayor Paavlos Kolokotsas said there was a pattern of arson targeting the popular holiday destination.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis and other officials who suggested it’s a conspiracy of fire to create social upheaval as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party tumbles in the polls.

He was joined by Kolokotsas who said a number of simultaneous fires there were deliberately set, without explaining why.

There were “clear indications that fires were caused by an organized campaign of arson,” the Mayor said, without giving any details.

That came after Kontonis said: “We had 15 fronts at the same time on Zakynthos. If this is not an organized plan of arson, then what is?” Kathimerini said.

Some 90 forest fires were recorded from Aug. 13-4, the worst near Athens, in the Peloponnese, in Zakynthos and its Ionian neighbor Kefalonia.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Aug. 14 declared Zakynthos to be in a State of Emergency over the series of fires. Kolokotsas asked for the declaration to last six months and told the Athens News Agency that the island had been targeted by arsonists, noting that on Aug. 15 alone 12 fires were burning simultaneously.

Kontonis said that the multiple fronts on Zakynthos were “planned” to create social disarray, while Greece’s fire service said there were “well-founded suspicions of foul play.”