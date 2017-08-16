Value Added Tax Discounts for 32 Greek Islands Will End

In a reverse double reneging, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which broke vows to end austerity and instead agreed to tax hikes, will cease discounts on Value Added Tax (VAT) for 32 Greek islands it promised to aid.

The VAT hikes were part of an avalanche of higher levies implemented on orders of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who surrendered to the country’s international creditors he vowed to defy before caving in.

His government said nonetheless it wanted to help the islands, including among them popular destinations such as Santorini but now will take away their discounts beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the dead period for tourism, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

That, however, will add to the costs of visitors next summer just as Greece is enjoying several years of record tourism, although the revenues aren’t as high as anticipated, undercutting some hopes to help offset a seven-year-long economic crisis.

A 30-percent discount long extended to the specific islands, which included the wild party bar-hopping island of Mykonos, stayed in force this year as part of a “special status” on the islands, including tax and customs exemptions, subsidized air and sea transports, preferential public service hirings and postings.

As expected, the lowest VAT rate will jump from 5 percent to 6 percent; the medium level from 9 percent to 13 percent, and currently highest level from 17 percent to the “Scandinavian” rate of 24 percent.

The islands are included in the prefectures of Samos and the Dodecanese, where the higher VAT rates are already in effect for tourist-laden Rhodes and lesser known Karpathos, the paper added.

The 30-percent discount in VAT rates for the 32 Aegean islands cost the state about 311 million euros ($364.94 million) on an annual basis. Supporters of the exemption cited the extra cost of transporting basic goods, mostly via ferry, to the islands, some of which are distant from the mainland.