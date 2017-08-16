Turkish Foreign Minister Claims Greek Aegean Islets

Joining with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also disputed the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders with Greece and that some islands should be returned to Turkey, those near his country’s coast.

Cavusoglu said the treaty is unacceptable to his government although it was signed 94 years ago and as Erdogan, who now has near-dictatorial powers, has cranked up tension with Greece, repeatedly sending fighter jets to violate Greek air space and warships to violate Greece’s waters.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who is the junior partner in a coalition led by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, has taken on Erdogan.

Tsipras, reportedly fearful Erdogan will again unleash more refugees and migrants on over-run Greek islands, has mostly remained curiously silent even as Erdogan said he wants return of islands so close to Turkey’s coast he said he could shout to them.

Speaking before Turkey’s National Assembly, Cavusoglu said tension remains high in the Aegean with Greece, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

“Among these problems is the question of sovereignty of certain islets and rocky formations, and the fact that there are no sea borders which are set by an international agreement between Turkey and Greece,” he said, without mentioning Turkey doesn’t recognize international laws of the seas.

He said the problem is over the interpretation of articles of the Lausanne Treaty and the Paris Treaty of 1947 without explaining what he meant other than they are being discussed with the Greek government.

“Our country wants to find a fair solution to all problems within the framework of international law and taking into account its basic rights and interests,” Cavusoglu said.

“In this context, we have announced that we shall not accept de facto situations that Greece may attempt to create in geographical areas with disputed (territorial) status,” he said.