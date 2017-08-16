Eastern Attica Wildfire Manageable; Only Small Fires Continue Burning

ATHENS – The condition of the wildfire was much better on Wednesday morning in eastern Attica. Fire brigade said that the blaze was manageable with only small fires continue burning on its perimetre, according to Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Two firefighting aircrafts and three helicopters are operating in the area.

Fire Brigade officials are cautious because the winds will get stronger in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the wildfire in Ilia prefecture does not have an active front. A strong force of firemen are in the area while a water dropping helicopter continues to operate in case of rekindling incidents.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is currently on a helicopter flying over the fire-stricken areas of eastern Attica.

Later, he will visit the firemen in the field of operations.

A meeting at the Maximos mansion will follow with the participation of ministers, said a prime minister press office announcement on Wednesday.

The mission of 60 firefighters from Cyprus that were expected to arrive in Greece on Wednesday to assist in the eastern Attica wildfire was cancelled as the blaze was set under control early in the morning.

Greece’s request to EU for four firefighting aircrafts is pending, but the most probable is to be cancelled by noon.

About 400 firefighters and soldiers, assisted by 12 water-dropping planes and dozens of fire trucks were battling on Tuesday the wildfire between Varnavas and Kalamos, 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Athens.

Nobody has been injured, but at least 20 homes have been damaged, Associated Press says.

Firefighters were also battling big blazes in the southern Peloponnese area and the western island of Zakynthos. Arson is suspected in the Zakynthos blazes, while a man was arrested for allegedly planning to set a fire on a mountain northwest of Athens.