FYROM Map Claims Greek Territory at Toronto Event

Hopes that a new government in FYROM would bring an end to a name duel with Greece that’s been going on for 26 years were dashed again when FYROM’s Consul-General in Toronto displayed a map claiming Greek lands.

Greece’s coalition government accused FYROM – as it did when that country’s women’s handball team appeared at an event wearing uniforms declaring their country as “Macedonia” – with violating a 1995 agreement that prohibited the showing of irredentist symbols and maps.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since 1991, when the breakup of Yugoslavia led to creation of new states, including FYROM – the name agreed with Greece at that time as a temporary solution, even though it included the word “Macedonia” – the name of an abutting northern Greek province.

Greece, which otherwise enjoys normal relations and trade with FYROM, has nevertheless blocked its neighbor’s entry hopes for the European Union and NATO over the logjam.

“We condemn the participation of FYROM’s Consul General in Toronto, Jovica Palacevski, in an irredentist event, a participation that constitutes yet another violation by FYROM of the interim accord, which requires abstention from any action supporting territorial claims,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement

The backdrop of the podium from which Palacevski spoke was said to depict irredentist symbols and a map of FYROM that included Greek territory. Successive Greek governments have claimed FYROM has sought a territorial claim to the real Macedonia in Greece and wants to also expropriate Greek culture and heritage as its own.

“FYROM’s new government claims that it aspires to a new beginning in its relations with Greece. However, despite the change of leadership, it seems that irredentism continues to be the dominant state ideology and day-to-day political practice in our neighboring country,” the statement added.

“The renouncement of irredentism, respect for borders, and practical compliance with the principles of good neighborliness are necessary conditions for the realization of FYROM’s Euroatlantic aspirations,” it said.

The Agence France Presse news agency in a report earlier in August on FYROM’s new government talking with its Greek counterparts, there seems to be a new determination to end the impasse, despite a recent setback when FYROM’s women’s under-17 handball team took to the court with uniforms bearing the name Macedonia, causing its Greek opponents to walk off and forfeit.

FYROM also claims Alexander the Great and named its airport Skopje after him and built a giant statue, poking its nose at Greece and creating a sore spot that remains along with claims on Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki and maps showing it belongs to FYROM.

Greeks have cited concerns about historical appropriation – both sides, for example, claim Alexander the Great as their own – and that the name Macedonia implies a broader territorial claim.

Athens and the EU recognize the small landlocked country by its provisional name, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), under which it was also admitted to the United Nations.