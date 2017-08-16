Panagia Soumela Pilgrimage and Festival in West Milford, NJ

WEST MILFORD, NJ – In recent months, a corner of the New World has been transformed into Pontian land. Twenty to thirty expatriates spent every weekend working from early in the morning, ignoring the burning sun and the humidity, until sundown. They worked with tenacity, selflessness, and love so that the expatriates from the United States and Canada could participate in the 34th Annual Pilgrimage and Festival in honor of the Dormition of the Megalocharis, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Protectress of the Pontians, Panagia Soumela.

The Holy Foundation Panagia Soumela Pontion Amerikis & Canada is located at 253 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford, NJ so that members of the Greek community from the U.S. Northeast and Midwest and Canada can reach it by car, as well as by bus.

The President of the Holy Foundation, Dr. Haralambos Vasiliadis spoke with the National Herald and pointed out that the work is proceeding quickly and that everything will be ready by Friday, August 19.

Asked about volunteers, he said that “three generations of Pontians are working together. Elderly people, like Antonios Iosifidis, from Connecticut, who is over 90, is working with his son, Peter Iosifidis, with his peers and children, adolescents and young people. So we’re talking about three generations of volunteers.”

In the eleven years of organizing the holy pilgrimage, the weather had always been an ally for the duration, and as Dr. Vasiliadis said, Panagia Soumela would take care of it and it will not rain. This year, however, the excavation works will rent a 50×100 foot tent in order to protect them from rain and heat.

The awning will remain for three weeks for the 1st Annual Folklore Festival, which will take place on Labor Day weekend.

The goal of the leadership of the Holy Foundation is to create a permanent space that will enable them to organize and host events for at least nine months of the year.

Asked about the cost of the works, the president noted that both the Holy Foundation and the Pontian Land in the New World are developing due to the love of the Pontians and the Greeks of the United States and Canada.

The Greeks who worked throughout the summer provided the building materials, their own tools, and their own strengths to complete various projects at the site. Referring to the works, Dr. Vasiliadis pointed out that for the first time in the history of the Foundation they had such a wide range of projects at once.

New iconography was added to the church, a new gate was installed, and great strides were made on the laying of the floor.

The community center has a changed exterior, while the area where the festival has been held over the past few years has almost doubled in size.

“The Holy Foundation, as it is customary to say, was born again from the ashes. Eleven years after the acquisition of the Pontian Land in West Milford, NJ, things have changed. The issues triggered by the first failed efforts in Orange County, New York, have now ceased. The trust and the confidence that the Holy Foundation Panagia Soumela in the New World can and should house the four generations of hopes and dreams, and the traditions and customs of Pontus can be settled and protected here,” said Dr. Vasiliadis.

Asked about the generosity of Pontians in America and Canada, he noted that “it is a given” that “the works of the last few months will inspire the Pontians and their friends to make donations to repay the loan.”

Dr. Vasiliadis told TNH about a Philadelphia expatriate who visited the Pontian Land, and with tears in his eyes and without being asked for it, he took out his checkbook and donated $2,000.

“‘You are entitled, you deserve it, and thank you for bringing Panagia Soumela to us. I pray that the miraculous icon of the Soumeliotissa will protect and guide you so that the Pontian Land will be a reference point for the next generations,’ the man said in tears.”

The Pontian Land in the New World, as the National Herald wrote, was purchased by the Greek community, but it is mortgaged to the bank.

The president of the Holy Foundation hopes that the Greeks will be able to raise the remaining $200,000 to repay the loan so that they can proceed with the realization of the great plans for the Pontian Land.

“We call on the readers of the National Herald and by extension all the Hellenic community to participate in the 34th Annual Pilgrimage and Festival in honor of the Dormition of the Megalocharis Our Protectress Panagia Soumela and assure them that they will experience unique, unprecedented, and unforgettable moments.

The 34th Annual Pilgrimage and Festival begins on Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 PM and will end on Sunday night. On Saturday evening, the Vespers and the procession of the miraculous icon will be held, and on Sunday morning the Divine Liturgy will be held.