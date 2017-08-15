Tension Stays High at Greek Island Refugee Detention Centers

Despite reports Greek authorities have cleared almost every pending asylum case, anxiety is growing at detention centers and camps on islands where more than 14,000 refugees and migrants are being kept in limbo about their fate.

More and more are arriving from nearby Turkey which allows human traffickers to operate during suspension of a European Union swap program and as Europe closed its borders to them, dumping the problem on Greece.

The return to Turkey of those ineligible to stay in Greece is slower than the influx, leading to another buildup, Kathimerini said, reporting that an average of between 80 and 90 migrants reach the islands daily.

That’s a fraction of the thousands arriving almost daily two years ago during the height of the crisis but the gradual buildup on the islands is still worrisome.

The two centers on Lesbos were designed to host a maximum of 3,500 but are currently accommodating 4,381. Chios is hosting 2,204, twice the maximum capacity of 1,100, and the situation is even worse at the Samos center, which is hosting 2,879 people, more than three times the recommended maximum of 850, the paper said.

During the summer heat waves, the overcrowded conditions lead to frequent brawls at the centers, often between migrants of different ethnic backgrounds and with Syrian refugees being given priority over economic migrants.

Earlier in August, Greece’s Migration Policy Ministry said it had processed some 97.5 percent of a backlog of 84,000 asylum claims from refugees.

Applicants for international protection who lodged a claim more than five years ago, have a pending appeal and possess a valid asylum seeker’s permit are granted a residence permit on humanitarian grounds, affecting about 800 cases.

“It’s a fair decision as these people have lived in the country for many years with no final decision on their cases without it being their fault. They have become integrated and grown ties with Greece and the people. Some may have even made a family here,” Maria Stavropoulou, head of the Greek Asylum service, told Kathimerini.

“It would be harsh and unfair to demand after all those years that these people return to their country of origin,” she said and as the EU has closed its borders to them, dumping the problem on Greece.