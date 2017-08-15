American Pickers to Film in New York in September

NEW YORK – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to New York. They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout the region in September. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the cable TV channel History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections, and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.comor call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick. American Pickers is produced by Cineflix Productions for History. New episodes air Mondays at 9 PM EST on History channel.

Since the series debut in 2010, the Mike and Frank have crisscrossed the country in search of unique collections and found some extraordinary items and fascinating stories. As noted in Wolfe’s biography on the show’s website, “A lifelong American picker, Mike has been combing through junk since the age of four. Over the years, he’s earned a reputation as one of the country’s foremost foragers, traveling coast to coast in search of forgotten treasures. Where other people see dilapidated barns and overgrown yards, Mike sees potential goldmines packed with rare finds and sensational stories.

“Mike spends as much time as he can on the road, usually with Frank Fritz–his friend of 20 years and picking partner–in tow. ‘A picker’s kind of like a nomad,’ he explains. Wherever they go, the two guys unearth hordes of unique items and spend some quality time with the offbeat characters who own them.

“What exactly does Mike look for? ‘Anything I can make a buck on,’ he laughs. That could be anything from antique baby carriages and vintage jukeboxes to old cars and scrap metal. Mike’s clients include interior designers, art directors, photographers and collectors. He also owns Antique Archaeology, a specialty shop that sells antiques, vintage items and folk art in sleepy Le Claire, Iowa.”

According to Fritz’s biography, “Like his buddy Mike, Frank started picking early, collecting rocks and beer cans as a kid. He worked for many years as a fire and safety inspector but always had a passion for antiques and junk. These days, he spends all his time on the road with Mike, digging for treasure in barns, garages and junkyards across America. Even-tempered and affable, he has a way with potential sellers and a knack for putting out fires: Mike calls him the bearded charmer. Frank does get a little carried away, however, by anything with an engine, and Mike often has to talk him out of buying yet another motorbike for his collection. With their complementary personalities and shared love of picking, Frank and Mike make the perfect team. Still, since they’re both out to cash in on their finds, some healthy competition always comes into play.”

More information about the show is available online at: www.history.com.