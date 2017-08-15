A Total of Fifty Five Wildfires Reported in the Last 24h in Greece

(ANA) – Fifty five wildfires were reported in the last 24 hours throughout the country, most of them contained in their early stages.

Three wildfires were still in progress on Tuesday

-A fire in eastern Attica and particularly between Kalamos and Microhori. 72 fire engines with a 180-member crew, 58 firemen on foot, 100 soldiers assisted by three Canadairs and six water dropping helicopters, municipality graders and other vehicles carrying water along with many volunteers are battling the blaze.

-On the island of Zakynthos where 20 forest fires have broken out in the last five days. 37 fire engines with a 134-member crew, 30 firemen on foot and one firefighting aircraft are operating on the island.

-A wildfire that broke out at a farming area in Kryoneri, Ilia prefecture on Sunday. 20 fire engines with a 42-member crew, 27 firemen on foot and three firefighting aircrafts are currently battling the blaze.