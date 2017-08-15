Justice Minister Says Greek Fires Set to Discredit SYRIZA

ATHENS – With dozens of fires raging across Greece this summer, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis and other officials who suggested it’s a conspiracy of fire to create social upheaval as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party tumbles in the polls.

He was joined by Pavlos Kolokotsas, the Mayor of the Ionian island of Zakynthos, a popular tourist destination, who said a number of simultaneous fires there were deliberately set, without explaining why.

There were “clear indications that fires were caused by an organized campaign of arson,” the mayor said, without giving any details.

That came after Kontonis said: “We had 15 fronts at the same time on Zakynthos. If this is not an organized plan of arson, then what is?” Kathimerini said.

Some 90 forest fires were recorded from Aug. 13-4, the worst near Athens, in the Peloponnese, in Zakynthos and its Ionian neighbor Kefalonia.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Aug. 14 declared Zakynthos to be in a State of Emergency over the series of fires. Kolokotsas asked for the declaration to last six months and told the Athens News Agency that the island had been targeted by arsonists, noting that on Aug. 15 alone 12 fires were burning simultaneously.

Kontonis said that the multiple fronts on Zakynthos were “planned” to create social disarray, while Greece’s fire service said there were “well-founded suspicions of foul play.”

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office scrambled to play down the idea of conspiracy theories that were also mocked by the major rival New Democracy Conservatives even as damage from fires grew, including near Athens where 20 homes were damaged and north of the city in the popular beach area of Kalamos, a heavily-wooded area that was seared.

It’s common in Greece for fires to be deliberately set so that developers can then build on the razed land because there’s no law against building on burned forests.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted it was time for “decisive and coordinated action and not conspiracy theories,” and that SYRIZA was trying to shift attention away from the real causes of fires, which were not given.

Democratic Alignment, the former once-dominant PASOK Socialists who are now irrelevant after their backing for austerity measures decimated the party, cited what it called the government’s “incompetence,” and a huge cost on the country.

For its part, socialist PASOK said that “once again,” the government’s “incompetence” was taking a huge toll on the country.