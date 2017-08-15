UN’s Cyprus Envoy Quits, Will Run in Norway’s Elections

The United Nations Cyprus mediator Espen Barth Eide, the latest in a long line of diplomats who failed to help reunify the island divided by an unlawful Turkish invasion in 1974, has quit to for for office in his native Norway, the agency said.

Eide’s attempt reached an ignominious end when negotiations between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci collapsed in July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after Turkey said it would never remove a standing 35,000-strong army and the right to invade further when it wanted.

Anastasiades had blamed Eide, known for his near-giddy optimistic predictions of imminent breakthroughs, for favoring Turkey and the envoy threw in the towel and walked away as the Cypriot leader also blamed him for not giving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres an accurate assessment of where the talks stood before they fell apart.

In typical diplomatic fashion, Eide was lauded by the UN despite his failure. “Over the last 27 months, with steadfast dedication, commitment and creativity, Mr. Eide helped the two leaders make unprecedented progress towards reaching a viable and sustainable solution to the decades old dispute,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement, according to Reuters.

That was said even though there wasn’t enough progress to get anywhere near a resolution. Haq said Eide planned to run in the upcoming legislative elections in Norway.

Eide tweeted that he would run as a parliamentary candidate for Norway’s Labour Party in September’s general election.

Guterres said in a statement Eide had encouraged Cypriot leaders, “bringing them closer than ever before to their shared vision of a united Cyprus,” but not far enough of course.

