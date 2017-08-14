Malliotakis Holds Press Conference on Mental Illness

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis gave a press conference on August 14 on the steps of City Hall, where she presented the Treatment B4 Crisis Plan for New York City’s seriously mentally ill population.

Malliotakis, as The National Herald reported, represents Staten Island and Brooklyn, and in the primary election on September 10 will take on Walter N. Iwachiw for the Republican nomination.

The Greek-Cuban candidate is the frontrunner for the Republican Party, since most of the other candidates withdrew from the race, as Malliotakis’ momentum continued to rise along with her campaign’s fundraising efforts.

With superior funding for her campaign, Malliotakis is sure to win the primary election over her opponent if Iwachiw remains in the race.

From the beginning of May, when Malliotakis announced her candidacy up until this time, she avoided attacking her Republican co-candidates, and focused her campaign’s wrath solidly against the incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio who is running for re-election. In the primary election, Mayor de Blasio will face five candidates challenging him for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

At the press conference, Malliotakis referred to mental illnesses, focused on de Blasio’s policy, and noted that during the current mayor’s term, incidents have increased when mentally ill individuals were lost in the system and their health deteriorates to a point where they become a danger not only to themselves but to other New Yorkers as well.

Her program, she pointed out, includes twelve points to address the health of mentally ill people before they reach the critical point.

According to Malliotakis, “Current programs designed to help mentally ill individuals do not target the severely mentally ill who are most likely to become homeless, hospitalized, incarcerated and create a danger for themselves, the public and the police. The Malliotakis administration will correct the focus of current mental health programs to rigorously target the seriously mentally ill and will audit ThriveNYC to determine which of the components serving the ‘high functioning’ mentally ill should be retained.”

DJ Jaffe, executive director of the mentalillnesspolicy.org organization, congratulated Malliotakis on her mental health program, noted that it is workable and provides solutions to chronic problems and saves lives.

Among the points of the program are plans to more robustly implement Kendra’s Law which allows judges to order someone with serious mental illness and a history of noncompliance leading to incarceration or needless hospitalization to be transferred to mandated and monitored outpatient treatment, expanding psychiatric capacity of city hospitals, validating hospital discharge plans and making a greater effort to obtain information from friends and family, and support for non-profit organizations that will accept the severely mentally ill such as Fountain House- an organization that accepts the most seriously mentally ill and sees they receive needed treatment. Malliotakis noted that her administration will work with the non- profit community to expand services for the severely mentally ill.

More information on Malliotakis, her campaign, and the Treatment B4 Crisis Plan is available online at nicolemalliotakis.com.