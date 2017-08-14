Mega Millions Winner May Be Greek-American

PALOS HEIGHTS, IL – The Illinois Lottery states that a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket for the $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot, the Associated Press reported.

On August 12, the Illinois Lottery added that someone bought the ticket at Nick’s Barbecue in Palos Heights. Restaurant owner Nick Andricopulos will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Andricopulos, 60, said he learned the news from one of his employees Friday night, as the Chicago Tribune reported.

The $393 million jackpot from Friday’s drawing is the largest in Illinois history. It is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history. The estimated cash value is $256 million plus a $500,000 selling bonus for the retailer.

Lottery officials are urging the winner to “immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place” until the winner takes it to one of the state’s five prize centers. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.

The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times until Friday’s drawing.

“Friday was a great day. Two years have passed since the death of Fr. Byron Papanikolaou, my friend and spiritual father, and I believe that Fr. Byron watches over us from above and shares our joy. We’re living unprecedented moments since this is the first time we sold such a lucky ticket,” Andricopulos told The National Herald.

Asked if they know the identity of the lottery winner, he said whoever it was bought a Quick Pick ticket and it is impossible to remember who it was.

“Our restaurant is also patronized by many Greeks and it is possible that the winner is a member of the Greek community. I pray from the bottom of my heart that luck has smiled on one of our own people,” said Andricopulos, who was born in Chicago.

His late parents, Demetris and Sofia Andricopulos, were born in Kalavrita and had five boys, Nikos, Grigoris, Thanassis, Demetris, and Panagiotis.

His grandfather opened his first restaurant in 1940, where his parents worked but the business struggled, and in 1970 the family decided to close the restaurant which was called Nick’s Fat Boy.

Three of Andricopulos’ brothers became certified accountants, while the younger brother is an engineer.

In 1986, Andricopulos decided to invest in restaurants by opening his first Nick’s Barbecue.

With the hard work, Andricopulos managed to open five restaurants along the way.

He is married to Nancy, a native of Kalamata, with whom he has three children- Stefano, 34, Michael 33, and Catherine 24.

The Andricopulos family attend St. Spyridon Church in Palos Heights and Sts. Constantine and Helen in Palos Hill and are supporters of AHEPA as well.

When asked what he plans to do with the $500,000, Andricopulos told TNH that he is likely to re-invest it in the business. The five Nick’s Barbecue locations are in Palos Heights, Tinley Park, Homer Glen, Burbank and Romeoville.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.