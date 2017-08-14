Reluctant SYRIZA Will Step Up Civil Servant Evaluations

ATHENS – After repeatedly missing deadlines, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition reportedly will try to finally begin evaluations of civil servants, who are refusing to comply with the directive set by the country’s international creditors.

Legislation is due to go before Parliament, narrowly controlled by SYRIZA and its partner, the marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) scheduling the evaluations to begin over the objections of the workers.

Administrative Reform Minister Olga Gerovasili has pledged that disciplinary action will be taken against all those who block the procedure although SYRIZA at the same time has sought to appease workers even while the party is hiring thousands more, upsetting the lenders.

The Ministry is expected to submit a legislative amendment linking the assessment of civil servants to a new mobility scheme which aims to move employees from overstaffed or redundant parts of the public sector to understaffed areas, said Kathimerini.

The amendment will stipulate that civil servants will be excluded from the mobility scheme if they refuse to participate in the assessment procedure, which involves filling in and submitting assessment forms that have been demanded by the ministry from all state agencies, said Kathimerini.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is said to want the scheme finally done to satisfy the lenders as part of an ongoing review of austerity measures attached to a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.41 billion) he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither.

Tsipras also is eager to see his staggering coalition float another bond after selling one for 3 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in July, although at interest rates more than three times higher than what it is being paid the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) for three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($384.43 billion) that began in 2010.

Greek public offices have a notorious reputation for featherbedding, patronage, inefficiency and labyrinthine bureaucracy that often requires multiple visits for simple requests.

That has led to constant delays and irritated the country’s international creditors who want an evaluation system for the civil service, a landing place for soft jobs for political appointments and people with little or no credentials for their jobs.

The evaluation system had to be in place by the end of June but ministry officials said it wasn’t the workers who are causing the logjam but their superiors without explaining why they weren’t ordered to do their jobs. It’s almost impossible to fire a Greek worker even for cause.

The major rival New Democracy blamed the government for the delays, saying that they were due to a “coordinated effort to undermine any evaluation process in previous years which has led to today’s dead ends.”