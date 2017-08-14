Athens Transport Hopes e-Tickets Answer to Fare Dodging

ATHENS – A long-installed and long-delayed electronic ticket system on public transportation in Greece’s capital has finally been approved by the Hellenic Data Protection Authority (APPD) which was concerned about the collection of private information of users.

Athens’ buses, trams, railways and the underground Metro system are losing 40-60 million euros ($47.2-$70.8 million) a year as they now use paper tickets that are required to be validated on machines that have no barriers to entry.

That has resulted in many riders not buying tickets and taking a chance they won’t be stopped by infrequent inspections that result in on-the-spot fines 60 times higher than the ticket price but allows violators to appear in court and not pay in the meantime.

The e-ticketing scheme includes new barriers at metro and electric railway stations in Athens with transport officials hopeful of stemming the loss of revenues.

STASY and OSY, the two companies that come under the authority of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) expect a deficit this year of 58 million euros ($68.4 million) this year alone.

It wasn’t explained why the authorities have waited years to switch to the new system and instead relied on the honor system hoping people would buy paper tickets and validate them. The costs range from 60 euros cents for those over 65 to 1.40 euros for general fare.

The new system, requires passengers to use electronic cards onto which they can load cash to pay for their journeys at automatic machines installed at stations around the capital.

A number have been vandalized by anarchists who want everything to be free and who were suspected of attacking inspectors asking people for validated paper tickets.