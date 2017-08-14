Summer Fires Tear Across Greece, Zakynthos, Arson Suspected

ATHENS (ANA) – Firefighters have been struggling to deal with dozens of fires across Greece, including suspected arson scenes – especially on the island of Zakynthos – and as another burned Aug. 14 near Grammatriko, northeast of Athens.

The fire was close to residential areas in Grammatiko and neighboring Kalamos- a favorite beach vacation spot for Athens – and Varnavas, eastern Attica, with high winds that changed direction making it difficult to beat back, a spokeswoman for the fire service, Stavroula Malliri, told Kathimerini.

The head of the community of Varnavas, Haralambia Asimakopoulou, told SKAI she asked for more water-dropping aircraft be sent to the scene. “We are scared that whatever we managed to save last night will just be burned today,” she said, saying the blaze had grown.

Some 150 firefighters were being tested by the conflagration and brought in help from 68 fire engines, with the help of volunteers.

The General Secretary of Civil Protection, Yiannis Kapakis, said it was “a very difficult fire,” which he said had neared the coastline before changing direction and approaching residential areas in Aghioi Anargyroi. Several homes were said to have burned, the paper reported.

Another large fire that broke out on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Aug. 13 was partially doused by Aug. 14 but firefighters were still on the spot, with the island crammed with tourists at the height of the summer season.

The country’s fire service says there are “well-founded suspicions of foul play” after eight more fires broke out late over the weekend.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who is also the local Parliament member, said of the multiple blazes while visiting the island: “This is planned,” the paper added.

The fire service said 10 of the 12 fires burning on Zakynthos were still unchecked, with high winds making it difficult to control the flames. A fire brigade commander said forests and olive groves were destroyed.

Officials ordered an urgent investigation into the fires on Zakynthos, some 66 which have broken out since May, mostly in rural sites with brush, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

A total of 53 wildfires broke out in Greece on Aug. 12-13, including on a beach resort near Athens. Authorities earlier shut down part of a local road network near Athens as a fire spread in several directions, and they evacuated two children’s campgrounds.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)