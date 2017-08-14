Golden Dawn Lauds Deadly Virginia White Supremacist Meeting

ATHENS – Greece’s ultra-extremist Golden Dawn party, accused of neo-Nazi tendencies, applauded a white supremacist rally in Virginia that turned deadly when a man said to worship Hitler drove his car into a crowd, killing one and injuring 19.

All of Golden Dawn’s 17 Members of Parliament and dozens of members have been on trial – delayed for more than 18 months – on charges of running a criminal gang, which they deny. The party has also been charged with several violent incidents and one of its members has been charged with killing an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist but was released from the maximum 18-months pre-trial detention and is now free.

In a statement on its website, Golden Dawn cheered the rally in Virginia of skinheads, neo-Nazis, and Ku Klux Klan backers, a stew of hate groups whose protests sparked a counter-demonstration that turned deadly.

Describing the rally as a “dynamic demonstration against illegal immigration,” Golden Dawn accused anti-fascist protesters of seeking to break it up “with the classic method of holding a counter-demonstration,” driving a car into a crowd and killing someone.

“Fully equipped anarcholeftists attacked the peaceful demonstration of the American Patriots but the outcome of events was not what they expected,” GD wrote.

“The legal gathering of the patriots was banned and the anti-fascists continued their violent acts with a tragic conclusion: a citizen hit participants of the counter-rally with his car, causing a death and many injuries.”

President Donald Trump, while condemning the incident, said it was caused by troublemakers on “many sides,” putting some of the blame on the protesters who were killed or injured.