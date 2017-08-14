There will be no More Port Privatisations, Says Shipping Min Kouroumblis

ATHENS (ANA) – The meaning of Island Policy acquired real substance with SYRIZA-Independent Greeks government, said Shipping Minister Panagiotis Kouroumblis in an interview to the Sunday edition of Avghi newspaper.

Kouroumblis noted that “there will be no more port privatisations adding that the sea routes have improved and the desalination programme for the arid Aegean islands is progressing. He also said that the government is placing efforts to revive the shipyards.

“Greece is top in shipping internationally. We are working hard to turn the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki into major shipping centres”