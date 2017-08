ATHENS (ANA) – Our target is the tourist arrivals to exceed 35 million in 2020, stated Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura noting that her personal ambition is to have tourism all over the year.

In an interview with Real News newspaper on Sunday, Kountoura said that “2017 is the best year in all tourist figures” adding that “we hope the arrivals to reach 30 million”.

The minister underlined that tourism is a sector of high priority for the government.