Greece Needs an “Investment Shock”, Says Econ Min Papadimitriou

ATHENS (ANA) – Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou underlined the need for “an investment shock” for the country, in an interview with Documento newspaper on Sunday, adding in parallel that the “direct foreign investments have tripled this year in comparison with 2016″.

This means that the investors have noticed that there are opportunities and that the country has political and economic stability, the reforms are implemented and the possibility of Grexit has been eliminated, he said.

Papadimitriou estimated that the investments for new private businesses will reach 2 bln euros in 2017 without including the privatisations. «The evaluation of the investment plans of the growth programme will start in autumn. 802 requests of 2.2 bln euro budget have been already submitted, the interest is very high”, he said.