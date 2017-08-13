Commissioner Avramopoulos: We Need an Asylum System Based on Solidarity

ATHENS (ANA) – The evaluation of the condition is Greece, two years after the outbreak of the refugee crisis, is positive, said European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos adding the work must be completed.

In an interview with Athens Macedonian News Agency on Sunday, the Greek Commissioner presented the next steps that have been scheduled and sent a clear message to those member-states that refuse to meet their commitments.

Referring to the asylum, the Commissioner said that “we need an asylum system that will be based on solidarity and on the fair allocation of responsibilities where no country will be left alone to face the future provocations and in parallel to safeguard the equal and decent treatment of those seeking asylum in Europe. It is time for the member states to show political volition for progress in the negotiations for the reform of the common European system of asylum and particularly for the Dublin Treaty.

Avramopoulos made crystal clear that the hundred thousands of refugees that were relocated to other member states will not be sent back.

On the condition of the Greek economy he noted that the country is at the beginning of the end of the crisis underling that the reforms and the structural changes must continue.

On the issue of security which constitutes one of the most important concerns of the European citizens, Avramopoulos said that the cross-border cooperation is necessary. “We are better prepared but the threat remains huge. Constant vigilance is needed along with strategic approach in order to always be a step ahead” he said noting that “The key against terrorism is trust between the national authorities”.